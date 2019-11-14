BOONE — For the eighth consecutive year, the Appalachian Musical Theatre Ensemble at Appalachian State University is producing an all-student run musical with the international smash hit “Mamma Mia!” This jukebox musical is based on the award-winning catalog of songs by the Swedish pop music group ABBA, one of the most popular international groups of all time. Performances are scheduled in Legends Concert Hall on the Appalachian State University campus.
The title of the musical is taken from ABBA’s 1975 chart-topper, “Mamma Mia” and the story is set on a Grecian island in the Aegean Sea. The heart-warming plot follows a young bride on the eve of her wedding and the search for her father, which begins when she brings three men from her mother’s past back to the island after a period of 20 years. The music paired with energetic dance numbers and a touching story make “Mamma Mia!” the ultimate feel-good show.
Each performance features familiar songs such as “Super Trouper,” “Lay All Your Love on Me,” “Dancing Queen,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Take a Chance on Me,” “Thank You for the Music,” “Money, Money, Money,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Voulez-Vous” and “SOS.”
“Mamma Mia!” is directed by Hannah Champion, a junior general theatre major from Youngsville with music direction by Parker Hallman, a sophomore theatre education major from Catawba and features choreography by Jordan Glyder, a senior political science major from Charleston, SC.
The AMTE company of 28 includes students from every academic class with 17 freshmen, five sophomores, two juniors and four seniors.
Derek Davidson, faculty advisor for the club, said that, “The High Country is going to benefit from a true trifecta of theatre excellence: one of the most professional and creative organizational teams in the club’s history, some of the most talented performers our program has seen, and a super-fun musical whose appeal crosses generations. I’m so proud of the AMTE, comprising scores of hardworking, dedicated students who put in hundreds of voluntary hours out of sheer love for the art form.”
Performances will take place at Legends Concert Hall, located at 190 Hardin Street on the campus of Appalachian State University. Shows will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15; at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 16; and at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 17.
Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for adults, and they may be purchased online at www.appmusicaltheatre.com, in person in the Plemmons Student Union the week of the show and, if available, at the door one-half hour prior to each performance.
Parking is available after 5 p.m. on campus in faculty/staff lots and after 5:30 p.m. in the Rivers Street parking deck or the College Street parking deck near Belk Library and Information Commons.
