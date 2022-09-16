BOONE — “Grease,” the final movie selected by the Appalachian Theatre during its month long Classic Movie Musicals Film Series, will celebrate the life, career and legacy of its star, Olivia Newton-John, who passed away on Aug. 8. The late British-Australian singer, actress, and activist battled breast cancer three times, was an advocate for breast cancer research, and an activist for environmental and animal rights causes.

The 7 p.m. screening of “Grease” is purposefully scheduled for Monday, Sept. 26 at the App Theatre on what would have been Newton-John’s 74th birthday. The general admission ticket price is just $5.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.