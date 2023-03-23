Beginning Thursday, March 23, the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country ends their highly successful series of shows that have featured locally based artists.
On Thursday evening, local blues legends The King Bees will perform a full uptown show at the Appalachian Theatre. On the following evening, Deep Gap’s Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road will play a concert in the revived venue on March 24.
There is something special about local performers sharing their talents in a historic theater on a stage named after a local musical hero. In Boone’s case, the local musical hero is Doc Watson, who performed on that very stage in the 1940s and whose statue resides on King Street. For many reasons, this series of shows over the last few weeks has struck a chord as the turnout on most evenings has been exceptional. And, the artists themselves have stepped it up a notch to fit their music to the impressive venue surrounding them.
That good vibe will continue on Thursday when The King Bees take their rightful place under the lights.
The concert is co-sponsored by the Appalachian Theatre and Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music organization. Tickets are $10 for adults and $7 for students. The 7 p.m. show will begin with a short performance by a local band made up of students affiliated with the Boone Junior Appalachian Musicians program headquartered at the Jones House Cultural Center.
Guitarist Rob “Hound Dog” Baskerville and bassist Penny “Queen Bee” Zamagni have been the husband-and-wife core of this High Country blues band for 35 years now. Early on, they did the smart thing by traveling through the South and seeking out veteran blues musicians for instruction and guidance.
Over the last two decades, they have paid back that mentorship by creating the New River Blues Festival. Held every Labor Day weekend in Ashe County, the event finds The King Bees booking four or five established blues artists, whom Rob and Penny back up as each great performer does their set.
Now, it is The King Bees’ turn on the Doc Watson Stage at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country. Baskerville and Zamagni will perform with the solid Morganton-based drummer Jim ‘The Groove’ Gillon.
“I love to play theater shows because you really get to use dynamics with your sound and that helps to get your show across to the audience,” said Baskerville. “People want to be transported. They want the artists to take them somewhere, so it is a very different vibe and theaters are really nice for that because you can bring it down to a whisper if you want to. It is cool to play before an attentive audience. That is why I really like gigs like this. Other than a dedicated blues festival, which we also love to play, theaters are along those same lines, as in the audience really wants to hear what you are doing. They want to be there.”
Baskerville agrees that a proper venue like the Appalachian Theatre can slightly change the way artists play their music.
“Our set list will probably change a little bit, but mostly, the change is in the presentation,” said Baskerville. “We will be playing on a bigger stage at the Appalachian Theatre and we will stay a fairly comfortable distance from each other, but at the same time, we all want to hear each other. None of us wants to be blasted out by another instrument, so I like to have my own space and Penny likes to have her own space as well. The goal is for her to be able to explore her vocals more. Because it is a quieter environment than in a bar or something similar, Penny can really work her vocals and do things a little bit differently. For me as a guitarist, I never really know what I’m going to do, although I do try and bring people along for the ride. My solos are never rehearsed. It’s always spur-of-the-moment, and that gives me a chance to take the audience on a journey that I may have never taken them on before. This venue will allow me to do that.”
On Friday, March 24, Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road will perform at the Appalachian Theatre along with opening act Highland Reverie. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students.
The members of Liam Purcell and Cane Mill Road include Purcell on multiple instruments, Sam Stage on fiddle, Rob McCormac on guitar, who is also a professor at Appalachian State’s School of Music, Jacob Smith on bass and Colton Kirchner on banjo.
Purcell and Cane Mill Road have risen up in the bluegrass world, first as a youth band and now as young adults. Currently, Purcell has been enhancing his musical abilities by attending the prestigious Berklee College of Music in Boston. This concert at the Appalachian Theatre will mark the beginning of a summer full of shows across the country for the group.
For Purcell, however, there is nothing like playing in the historic theater located in his hometown. Since he has been up north for most of the winter, he is amazed to return and hear about the success of the shows featuring local talent at the venue.
“A week ago, our concert at the Appalachian Theatre had already sold a lot of tickets and I didn’t really expect that much support in advance, and it is an amazing thing,” said Liam Purcell. “We try to craft every one of our shows to fit the venue. I saw the Appalachian Theatre as a kid before they rescued it, and I would pass by it and even saw pictures of how decrepit it had become, compared to its glory days. But then, to see the restoration process in action was awesome. I was still in high school when that happened. Later on, about two years ago, I got to play at the Appalachian Theatre on its opening night when I performed with John McEuen. So, to get to come back full circle and headline with my band at this beautiful venue is amazing.”
Being a young musician who grew up in Deep Gap, the small town next to Boone where local legend Doc Watson also lived with his family, and to now perform on the Doc Watson Stage on Friday night, Purcell responded to whether the looming presence of such a renowned artist like Watson is a hindrance or a help.
“I think it is a good thing, as it is lucky for us that Doc embodied the things that we value in our music and our shows, as in we try to make a real connection with folks,” said Purcell. “Doc’s favorite phrase was that, ‘I’m just one of the people,’ and that is the attitude that we try to bring to everything we do. We try to make that same connection with our music.”
More information can be found at apptheatre.org and mountainhomemusic.org.
