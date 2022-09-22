BOONE — “We just have to do it,” said Appalachian Theatre Executive Director Suzanne Livesay. “With audience members and the general public submitting more Halloween and Science Fiction suggestions than in any other movie genre, we are responding with not one, but two classic film series in October to give our loyal patrons exactly what they most want to see in our historic venue.”
The Cinema Classic Halloween Film Series is sponsored by Lost Province Brewing Company and kicks off on Tuesday, Sept. 27, with “Hocus Pocus” just days before the nationwide release of the movie’s first sequel. The original 1993 version is a fantasy comedy horror film that follows a villainous comedic trio of witches (Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy), who are inadvertently resurrected by a virgin teenage boy in Salem, Mass., on Halloween night. The annual celebration of Halloween has helped make the film a cult classic.
It will be followed on Oct. 20 by “Twilight” (2008), the romantic fantasy film starring Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson that is based on Stephenie Meyer’s 2005 novel of the same name. It is the first film in “The Twilight Saga” and focuses on the development of the relationship between teenager Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen and the subsequent efforts of Edward and his family to keep Bella safe from a coven of evil vampires.
The cult favorite “Ghostbusters” (1984) will be shown on Oct. 28. It is a supernatural comedy film directed and produced by Ivan Reitman and written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis. It stars Bill Murray, Aykroyd, and Ramis as three eccentric parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. It also stars Sigourney Weaver and Rick Moranis and features Annie Potts, William Atherton, and Ernie Hudson in supporting roles.
Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” (1993) is described as, “a stop-motion animated musical dark fantasy film” that tells the story of Jack Skellington, the King of “Halloween Town,” who stumbles upon “Christmas Town” and becomes obsessed with celebrating the holiday. Danny Elfman wrote the songs and score, and provided the singing voice of Jack. The voice ensemble includes Chris Sarandon, Catherine O’Hara, William Hickey, Ken Page, Paul Reubens, Glenn Shadix, and Ed Ivory. It will be screened on Oct. 30.
Audience members are strongly encouraged to come to the App Theatre in Halloween costume.
The Cinema Classic Sci-Fi Film Series is sponsored by Nancy and Neil Schaffel and consists of four movies suggested by audience members and the general public.
First up is “Little Shop of Horrors” (1986) on Tuesday, Oct. 4, a horror musical comedy directed by Frank Oz. The film centers on a floral shop worker who discovers a sentient carnivorous plant that feeds on human blood. It stars Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Vincent Gardenia, Steve Martin, and Levi Stubbs, with special appearances by Jim Belushi, John Candy, Christopher Guest and Bill Murray.
“Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1956) will be screened on Oct. 11. This science fiction horror black-and-white classic, shot in the film noir style, concerns an extraterrestrial invasion where alien plant spores fall from space and grow into large seed pods, each one capable of producing a visually-identical copy of a human. As each pod reaches full development, it assimilates the physical traits, memories, and personalities of each sleeping person placed near it until only the replacement is left. These duplicates, however, are devoid of all human emotion.
Stanley Kubrick’s epic “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968) follows on Oct. 18. This science fiction film stars Keir Dullea, Gary Lockwood, William Sylvester, and Douglas Rain, and follows a voyage to Jupiter with the sentient supercomputer HAL after the discovery of an alien monolith. The film is noted for its scientifically accurate depiction of space flight, pioneering special effects and ambiguous imagery.
At a special start time of 2 p.m. on Oct. 30, “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (1977) will present the first Sci-Fi film written and directed by Steven Spielberg. It stars Richard Dreyfuss, Melinda Dillon, Teri Garr, Bob Balaban, Cary Guffey, and François Truffaut, and tells the story of Roy Neary, an everyday blue-collar worker in Indiana, whose life changes after an encounter with a UFO. The haunting score was composed, conducted, and produced by John Williams, who had previously worked on Spielberg’s “Jaws.”
The remaining seven films have a family-friendly start time of 7 p.m. with a budget-conscious general admission ticket price of just $5 per person.
While the App Theatre’s online ticketing system is accessible 24/7, customers can avoid the online service fees by visiting the lobby box office between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Tuesday through Friday, or one hour prior to showtime for each film. For a complete performance schedule of all upcoming events, or to sign up for the theater’s e-blast distribution list, visit the organization’s website at www.apptheatre.org.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.