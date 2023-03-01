T&D - _A Fable for Now_ Logo.jpg

BOONE — The Appalachian State University Department of Theatre and Dance has announced their production of the English language world premiere of "A Fable for Now" by Wei Yu-Chia, as translated by Jeremy Tiang. The Taiwanese Literature Award-winning play is being staged in the Valborg Theater with performances from March 1 through 5 under the direction of Professor Dr. Kin-Yan Szeto.

Dr. Szeto has organized post-show panel sessions following the March 1, 2 and 3 evening performances with different panelists each evening. The panels will feature speakers from the Office of Diversity, Office of Sustainability, Department of Geography and Planning, Department of Philosophy and Religion, Department of Sustainable Development, First Year Seminar, and Climate Stories Collaborative.

_A Fable for Now_ .jpeg

Playwright Wei Yu-Cha. 

