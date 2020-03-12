BOONE — Appalachian Musical Theatre Club, a student organization affiliated with the Appalachian State University Department of Theatre and Dance, will present two free performances of “Miscast” on March 20 and March 21 at 7 p.m. in the IG Greer Theatre on the university’s campus at 401 Academy Street in Boone.
Doors open 15 minutes prior to the performances and seats are available on a first come basis.
AMTC is open to students of all theatrical backgrounds who wish to perform and produce musical events at Appalachian State University.
In “Miscast” every performer has a dream role that they have wanted to play their entire lives. Some of those are unattainable due to the performer’s physical characteristics.
In AMTC’s production, talented students recreate crowd favorite musical theatre hits with all age, gender and ethnicity norms put aside. No matter what performers look like or sound like, this is their chance to portray characters they never thought they could.
The show will feature a variety of solos, duets and group numbers from hit shows such as Grease, Hairspray, Wicked and Aladdin.
The 2020 showcase of “Miscast” is directed by Chloe Zwilling, a sophomore general theatre major from West Chester, Pa. Zwilling is thrilled to have this opportunity and said, “It’s so great to give people a chance to perform songs they love that they otherwise would not be able to. It’s a fun, hilarious and entertaining performance to both be a part of and watch.”
The show is being produced by Allie Mariotte, a freshman theatre education major from Wake Forest. “Watching the actors have fun on stage playing characters in a gaudy way is very entertaining and I cannot wait for everyone to see their hard work on stage,” said Mariotte.
The showcase features choreography by Cali Lilly, a junior theatre major from Morehead City and Sarah Turner, a sophomore theatre education major from Spruce Pine.
The production team is mentored by faculty adviser Derek Davidson, and the production will be hosted by Tim Reis, senior general theatre and creative writing double major from Asheville.
To learn more about the upcoming production of “Miscast” and other productions by AMTC, visit www.facebook.com/groups/903108913160363/.
