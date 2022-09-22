Sierra Hull has basically been a star in the bluegrass world since she appeared on the Grand Ole Opry at 10 years of age with hero Alison Krauss and Union Station featuring Jerry Douglas. Since then, Hull has grown into an adult musician who continues to innovate and break new ground.
Hull has won four International Bluegrass Music Association (I.B.M.A.) Mandolin Player of the Year Awards, breaking the glass ceiling by becoming the first female to win the category in 2016. Along the way she has recorded a fine set of solo albums, including her current recording called “25 Trips.”
In recent times, she has also been tapped to be a guest performer on some of the most high-profile and musically impressive gigs to hit the roots music scene, playing with Béla Fleck on his My Bluegrass Heart album and tour, being a part of Sturgill Simpson’s recent foray into bluegrass music, and pegged to do a wonderful collaboration with progressive funk great Cory Wong on his new project called “Power Station.”
On Thursday, Sept. 29, Sierra Hull and her band will perform at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country as a part of the Mast Store Americana Music Series. Tickets are $25 and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m. The venue is located at 559 West King Street in Boone.
In a recent interview with the Mountain Times, music legend Peter Rowan, who will be one of the new inductees into the I.B.M.A. Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame later this month, talked about the talent of the current younger generation of performers and about Hull specifically.
“There are a lot of great young musicians out there right now,” said Rowan. “I have to say, in terms of an innovator, right now I think that Sierra Hull is leading the pack with her jazz-like interpretations. It was like out of the blue; she blew me away. I heard them in Texas. We toured with her in Europe and she has always been a super fine, clean picker and a wonderful singer. But all of a sudden, she is going so far out there and is right in the pocket with her jazz interpretations and it’s all fresh. I just think she is just great. I didn’t know that Sierra was recording with Cory Wong until recently. That is just wild. They are blowing the lid off, man. The lid is off the jar!”
With all great artists, tending to the craft of musicianship is key to success and Hull is no different.
“My mindset is that I always want to be the best that I can be,” said Hull. “I just continue to work on it through the love of playing, really, more than anything, and to not work at it as a chore. I like to spend time with the instrument. Lately, I’ve been so lucky to be surrounded by all of these different musical collaborations. I’ve known Béla for years, but this past year of getting to play his music with him, that is a different kind of experience than when he produced my ‘Weighted Mind’ record. There is something really cool about getting to step inside his musical world.”
As for Hull’s solo band that she will be bringing to Boone, the musicians include Shaun Richardson on electric and acoustic guitar, Avery Merritt on fiddle, Mark Raudabaugh on drums and Erik Coveney on bass.
“Being a band leader is something that I have kind of always done, honestly, since I was younger,” said Hull. “I have had a band of my own since I was about 12 or 13. It has evolved over the years, for sure, but it has been something that I have always done. Running a band is different than the collaborations I have been a part of in recent years. When I am out with Cory Wong or Alison Krauss or Béla, I get to wear a side person’s hat and that is kind of fun because I rarely get to go out as more of a guest. When I do that, I feel like I get to learn about how other people do things and the way they lead their band. It always helps me to take something from that experience and bring that knowledge back to my own group.”
So, amidst the prestigious musical partnerships that Hull has been experiencing, the question must be asked -what is different between how the acclaimed Béla Fleck works and how Cory Wong goes about making his musical magic?
“Béla’s music is really complicated in the sense that a lot of the songs are six or seven minutes long sometimes and there is a lot of improvisation and it is different every single night,” said Hull. “With Cory as well, it is a very improv-kind of gig. With Béla, there are also a lot of composed moments for me as a mandolin player that makes you be on your toes. You have to know the music and know when those parts come while, at the same time, be ready at any moment to be free with your improvisations. Also, with that gig, it is a total bluegrass ensemble, so the mandolin is a part of the rhythm section. That is different when I go out with Cory because he has drums and his (electric) rhythm guitar. With Cory, the mandolin becomes more of a color instrument, so while I can be a part of the rhythm section at times, I can also think outside the box and not have to hold steady with the rhythm chop the whole time. So, my roll with Cory is a little different, although there is still room for tons of improvisation. Cory has more of a funk-based groove, which means you can lean on the back part of the beat a little bit more than when you are with Béla, where everything is pushing-forward bluegrass. They are both extremely high-energy gigs, but they are different in what they require of me.”
Hull has performed at the nearby MerleFest music festival many times and was lucky enough to meet the festival’s patriarch, and Boone and Deep Gap’s musical hero, Doc Watson before his death in 2012. She has visited and performed in Boone as well and is looking forward to returning to the High Country.
“I have seen Doc’s statue on King Street and that is a cool thing to have there in town,” said Hull. “I love Boone, man. What a beautiful spot in the mountains. I am so thrilled to get to come back and play there. It’s going to be fun.”
More information can be found at sierrahull.com and apptheatre.org.
