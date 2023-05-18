The last Boone In Blossom Festival took place in 2019, but like every other post-pandemic awakening, this special event is returning in 2023 on the first weekend in June.

Happening on a beautiful piece of land up on Beech Mountain, the 10th Boone In Blossom festival will take place from Thursday to Sunday, June 1 to 4, at 1510 Old Beech Mountain Road, Elk Park, NC.

Boone In Blossom Poster
John Ferrara 1.JPG

John Ferrara will perform at Boone In Blossom.
Rachiel Bruce at Boone In Blossom.jpg

Rachiel Bruce performs at a past Boone In Blossom.
African Dance Workshop at Boone In Blossom.jpg

An African dance workshop at a past Boone In Blossom Festival.

