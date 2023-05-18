The last Boone In Blossom Festival took place in 2019, but like every other post-pandemic awakening, this special event is returning in 2023 on the first weekend in June.
Happening on a beautiful piece of land up on Beech Mountain, the 10th Boone In Blossom festival will take place from Thursday to Sunday, June 1 to 4, at 1510 Old Beech Mountain Road, Elk Park, NC.
More than 40 bands will perform at Boone In Blossom along with many workshops and events — from live music yoga sessions to flow art classes, an outdoor crystal singing bowl session, an introduction to the ancient healing science of ayurveda workshop, a workshop on land preservation, a plant identification walk, discussions about local farming methods and food availability, an African Dance and Drum Circle, massage sessions, fire spinning and more.
As with every past festival, Boone In Blossom has given back to the Health and Hunger Coalition to the tune of 14 tons of canned goods donated to date. This year, that giving tradition continues as festival guests are being asked to bring up to 10 cans of food for the local charity to keep the streak going. The Health and Hunger Coalition will have a truck onsite so if local gardeners and farmers have fresher foods to donate, that will be appreciated as well.
The Boone In Blossom festival will last from the Opening Ceremonies at 3 p.m. on Thursday until the event ends on Sunday at 7 p.m. In between, there will be live music going into the wee hours of the night on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. Food trucks and local vendors will also be at the gathering.
The suggested ticket price for all four days is $100, but there will be a sliding scale of $40 to $100 for those who may not be able to afford the full price. Primitive camping is available and included with the admission price. There will be $20 day passes available as well, and kids 14 and under are admitted free.
More information can be found at www.facebook.com/booneinblossom2019.
Some of the live bands to be featured include a rare appearance by the all-female punk metal band Babe Haven, the sweet rock and soul of Rebekah Todd, the electric country swamp blues of Stank Proffitt, the earthy jams of Sugar Foot, the premier funk artists in Funkelstiltskin, the precision metal of CloutChaser, and the sultry sounds of Elora Dash, Kathryn Santiago, Adreama and the Bushwhackers, the collective jams of the Awen Family Band, the powerful groove of Josh Clark’s Visible Spectrum, the up-and-coming new sounds of Galloway and more.
John Ferrara, the bass player for world fusion masters Consider The Source, will be coming in from his native New York City to do his solo show and to collaborate with the acclaimed fiddler Meade Richter of The Swingbillies of Boonetown on Saturday afternoon. The latter group will also perform at the festival on the same day. And, because there are so many amazing female vocalists on the bill, a special vocal throwdown is in the works for Saturday night as well.
As always, local musician Jeremiah Brown is running the show at Boone In Blossom, and he is happy for its return after four long years of pandemic and strife. What is cool about the festival returning in 2023 is that the Boone music scene has bounced back in impressive ways since the reopening.
“I’ve been in Boone for long enough to see the ebbs and flows of the local music scene, and sometimes certain genres of music will rise up, but in general the scene usually represents a solid representation of all kinds of music,” said Brown. “Some of this current rise has to do with the upgrading of the Appalachian State Music Department and the recording studio that was built there, which has pivotally marked better musicians coming here to town, in my opinion. The younger bands are cool and diverse. In 2019, we had about 90 bands submit to play at the Boone In Blossom festival, and this year has seen nearly the same results as over 80 bands submitted to be at this year’s event. But because this is the 10th festival, I have also called on a lot of musicians that have put on a great show for us in the past and have helped us over the years, including some artists that have become regional and national acts.”
As for the appearance of John Ferrara at the festival, his band Consider The Source, has become popular in the High Country due to their live shows at Boone Saloon. Featuring Gabriel Marin on guitar, Jeff Mann on drums and Ferrara on the 5-string bass, the group routinely amazes concert audiences around the world.
For this gig, Ferrara will showcase his solo work, which comes from years of exploring music since he was a kid growing up in the Big Apple neighborhood of Queens. Ferrara’s father, Frank Ferrara, is a well-known guitarist who teaches and gigs regularly in the city and on Long Island. When Ferrara’s brother took up the guitar as well, back in the day, Ferrara decided to try to learn how to play the bass so he wouldn’t be left behind. Once he put his hands on the instrument, it was love at first touch.
“My dad wanted me to play so badly when I was growing up,” said Ferrara. “I played the piano when I was about four years old, and he wanted me to learn how to read music, but I sucked at it and I hated it. Then, I didn’t do anything musical until I was 13 when I started to play the bass and my Dad started teaching me Jimi Hendrix tunes. Honestly, he just wanted his son to play the bass with him while he played the guitar. There was also a little jealousy as my brother was playing the guitar and killing it, so I wanted to play something, too. But, when I started playing the bass, I immediately took to it. As soon as I learned that first bass line, I fell in love with it. Soon after that, I got into Primus and Vic Wooten and Marcus Miller and all of the heavy-hitting bass players. It was the more unorthodox, solo-type of bass players that I gravitated to back then and now.”
Years later, Ferrara and his bandmates in Consider The Source are making an impact globally with their exciting-yet-complicated world music riffs, which are fascinating to hear and watch. Not only did it take a lot of work to get to this level on his bass, it also took musical insight learned from other cultures and traditions to complete the vision.
“One thing that I studied formally for a while, that helped me to play the music of Consider The Source, is the rhythmic side of the music of India,” said Ferrara. “Over there, they do this thing where they will take complex rhythms and break them down into very small numbers, as in a series of ‘1, 2 and 3,’ and then you build up with those patterns. You can mix and match the smaller numbers and build larger time signatures or syncopations from them. Once I started listening to that and learning it, I start taking all of the techniques I was already doing, like the slap bass stuff and finger-style and tapping and everything else, and applying it to the Indian approach to see where it brought me. It became one of the biggest paradigm shifts in my whole musical life.”
Not only will Ferrara showcase his own compositions at his show at Boone In Blossom, as previously mentioned, he will also perform with acclaimed fiddler Meade Richter. This will be one of many special collaborations that will happen at the festival, especially considering that Ferrara and Richter have yet to meet in person.
“I will be mostly playing compositions that I have written, with some covers sprinkled in throughout,” said Ferrara, about his set. “My tunes range from classical and minimalist to rock, progressive rock, jazz and more. I’m looking forward to playing with Meade as well. Jeremiah was telling me about him and I look forward to seeing what we can come up with together. We will be playing at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. I love doing things like this because, right from the get-go, I’ve tried to find and learn techniques that would allow me to turn the bass into not just a bass, but also make it an instrument that can serve a lot of different roles.”
More information can be found at johnferraramusic.com and considerthesourcemusic.com.
