On Thursday, Aug. 29, beginning at 7 p.m., the second act of the Summer Sessions series will feature Colton Fenner who began playing a keyboard when he was three. Fenner is known in this community as an amazingly talented pianist who does not read music but plays “by ear” instead. Since he can play whatever he hears, his repertoire is a remarkably extensive list of musical genres including the styles of Ray Charles, Floyd Cramer and Tchaikovsky. This event promises to be a real treat.
Tickets are $7 per person and can be purchased at heritagehalltheatre.org, in person at the box office from noon-2 p.m. on Wednesdays through Fridays or via the phone at (423) 727-7444. If you leave a message, a staff member will call you back as quickly as possible.
