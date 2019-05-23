BOONE — The 17th annual Adult Services Expo, held by the Adult Services Coalition of Watauga County honored local senior community members and provided resources and information to senior citizens and their families at Boone Mall on Friday, May 17.
The Adult Services Coalition of Watauga County is comprised of local agencies such as Area Agency on Aging, Watauga County Department of Social Services and Watauga County Project on Aging.
Lois E. Harrill Senior Center Director Billie Lister said that the expo is important because it provides necessary information and access to resources to senior community members.
“It’s an awesome community-wide event,” Lister said. “It seems like when we need something, we don’t always know where to turn. It gives the community an opportunity to find out about all the programs and resources out there that could benefit them.”
In addition to resources and information, the expo provides opportunity to award adult community members and for their contributions over the past year.
Winners of this year’s Celebration of Life Awards are the following:
- Caregiver of the Year: Donna Whittington
- Centenarian Award: Doris Smith (Smith’s children Barbara Bledsoe, Linda Church and Ron Smith accepted the award in Doris Smith’s honor, as she died the previous week)
- Facility Resident of the Year: Thelma Reece Byrd
- Person with Disabilities of the Year: Molly Hamill (not present at the awards ceremony)
- Hearn Volunteer of the Year: Pam Russell (not present at the awards ceremony)
Participating agencies, in alphabetical order, include A Perfect Fit, Appalachian Brian Estates, Appalachian Home Care LLC, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, AppalCART, Ashe Assisted Living and Memory Care, Appalachian State University Interprofessional Clinic, Bayada Home Health Care, Beltone Hearing Care Centers, Best Value Hearing Care Center, Blue Ridge Radiology, Boone Area Lions Club, Boone Drugs Inc., Caldwell Hospice and Palliative Care, Clerk of Superior Court, Community Care Clinic, Cranberry House, Daymark Recovery Services, Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living, Foley Center at Chestnut Ridge, Glenbridge Health and Rehabilitation, High Country Area Agency on Aging, High Country Community Health, High Country Parkinson’s Support, High Country Senior Games and Hunger and Health Coalition.
More agencies in attendance included Independent Living Rehab Program, Infinite Beginnings LLC, Legal Aid of North Carolina, Life Care Center of Banner Elk, Medi-Home Health and Hospice, Miracle Ear Hearing Centers, National Alliance on Mental Illness High Country, North Carolina Services for the Blind, Seniors’ Health Insurance Information Program, Skybest/Skyline Medical Alert, Watauga County Department of Social Services, Watauga County Historical Society, Watauga County Project on Aging, Watauga Public Library, Western Youth Network and Watauga Substance Abuse Prevention.
