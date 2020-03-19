BOONE — Foggy Pine Books, the only locally owned Indie bookstore in Boone, has altered business as usual in a unique way to account for precautionary measures taken against the COVID-19 virus.
According to store owner Mary Ruthless, the shop is practicing social distancing while also servicing customers by both delivering books and offering a curbside pickup.
“Expanding ways for our customers to get books allows us to remain in business during this market shift while also reducing the risk of exposure to our staff and the community at large,” said Ruthless.
Located on King Street and delivering to addresses within the 28607 postal code, team members at Foggy Pine were excited at the prospect of adding a new element to the store during the stressful time.
“Our team is so amazing and tend to just roll with my crazy ideas or give me their own. I’m so grateful for them,” Ruthless said. “They were excited about the idea to start delivering and willing to help in whatever way possible.”
The surrounding community has been “grateful, surprised and excited” with this new development. Ruthless mentioned that she and her team intend to keep the service in place for as long as they need to — even beyond current COVID-19 obstacles.
“If it’s something that our customers would like to be implemented on a regular basis, once the fear of infection has passed, then we’ll consider that together as a team,” Ruthless said.
While the store is currently closed for in-person visitors, the alternative options are shopper-friendly and free of charge. Individuals can call in their order, email the store or order online to get their hands on the books of their choosing.
For curbside service, Foggy Pine Books asks that customers park in the space in front of the store and call inside.
“We’ll sanitize up and bring your bag out to your car. Then, you get to go home and read to your heart’s content,” Ruthless said.
As a small business owner, Ruthless depends on the support of the community to keep the bookstore functioning during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that any type of support, not only financial support, is crucial to Boone’s small businesses.
“If you can’t support your favorites with money, you can do it on your social media. Like their posts, share them, comment on them, check out their websites and share their content,” Ruthless said to note a few alternative ways of showing support.
“We feel it’s incredibly important to do what we can to anticipate our customers’ needs and make sure they know that we’re still here (and) still a resource for them,” said Ruthless.
The Foggy Pine Books store and its team can be reached by phone at (828) 386-1219 or via email at orders@foggypinebooks.com. Online orders can be made at www.foggypinebooks.indielite.org. Payment method information can be obtained by contacting the store when utilizing curbside pickup or local delivery.
Foggy Pine Books is located at 471 W. King St. in Boone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.