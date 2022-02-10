BOONE – App State alum Adam Church will perform a postgame concert in the Holmes Convocation Center following a men’s and women’s basketball doubleheader on Feb. 19.
Church will perform following the conclusion of the men’s game. The day begins with the women’s program hosting Texas State at 2 p.m. The men then host South Alabama at approximately 4:30 p.m. Both basketball programs are currently in first place in the Sun Belt Conference standings.
A ticket to the doubleheader is required to attend the concert. Tickets can be purchased at tinyurl.com/mubcvdsz. Fans who purchase a ticket for the women’s game will receive free admission to the men’s game. No re-entry is allowed for the concert.
A 2015 graduate of App State, Church opened for Luke Combs during his 2021 concert at Kidd Brewer Stadium and has also performed pregame at App State Football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.