BOONE — With a constant misty rain falling and low-hanging clouds covering Howard Knob, the 2019 Boone Christmas Parade might not have felt like a winter wonderland, but hundreds of participants brought the cheer to downtown Boone on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Many of the parade watchers took refuge under covered walkways and overhangs of the various downtown Boone shops. However, the lure of candy brought out the kids to brave the rain for a few seconds whenever the treats were in sight.
After fire trucks sounded their horns, dance studios dazzled the crowd and the occasional Grinch tried to put a damper on the festivities, Santa Claus closed out the parade on a happy note. And along the parade route, some kids hoped that Santa would grant their wishes on Christmas morning.
