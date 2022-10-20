Murder ballads have been a part of the mountain folk music tradition for possibly a century or two, making their way into the bluegrass and old-time genres, and occasionally into the pop music realm. Unlike life in the big city, where felony offenses are more numerous, crimes of passion in the rural areas were rare and were occasionally remembered in song, especially in the last century.
The reasons for the popularity of murder ballads wasn’t to glorify the killings as much as to bring to light a cautionary tale in many cases, and to tell the story of the mystery found in many of the incidents.
On Thursday night, Oct. 27, an all-star cast of Boone-area musicians will participate in a concert at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country called “An Evening of Appalachian Murder Ballads.”
A similar show happened in 2019, which proved to be a success, but then the Covid pandemic shut similar events down for a couple of years. Now, however, the concept is being realized to the fullest with this performance happening at downtown Boone’s latest refurbished building.
The Appalachian Theatre of the High Country is located at 559 W. King Street. The show, which is a joint production by Joe Shannon’s Mountain Home Music organization and Carolina Ramble Productions, will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be an 18+ only concert. Tickets are $17.50 for the general public, $12.50 for students, $15.50 for Mountain Home Music members, and $20.50 on the day of the show.
The performers at the 2022 Evening of Appalachian Murder Ballads will include Brooks Forsyth, Alexander Golden, Handlebar Betty, Lauren Hayworth, Pete Herbert, Kat Chaffin aka Kattagast, Trevor McKenzie, Garrett and Megan Price, Dave Brewer, Noelle Austin Brown, and the legendary guitarist and Doc Watson collaborator Charles Welch.
It is fitting that a night of murder ballads takes place in Boone and at the Appalachian Theatre specifically because our late and great International Bluegrass Hall of Fame resident Doc Watson not only performed at the venue in the 1940s, with his statue on King Street sitting just a short walk away, but Watson was also known for his version of the famous murder ballad titled “Tom Dooley.”
There have been multiple versions of the song “Tom Dooley” recorded over the years, which is based on a true story that happened in next door Wilkes County in the 1860s. The murder victim’s name was Laura Foster and the convicted murderer was Tom Dula. The mystery of the true tale comes in the form of the widely-believed notion that Dula may have taken the blame for the murder, which may have actually been done by his lover Ann Melton. The end result was Dula being hanged for the crime in Statesville, NC, on May 1, 1868.
The song was made famous by The Kingston Trio in the late 1950s when their record reached the No. 1 slot on Billboard magazine’s Top 100 chart. But, here is the rest of the story.
Doc Watson’s version of the song, recorded in 1964, is important because he had direct relatives that knew the Dula family at the time of the murder. On the landmark and definitive album Doc Watson and David Holt – Legacy, which was released in 2002, ten years before Watson’s death in 2012, Watson tells the true story as he heard it.
“I first learned the melody that I use and some of the lyrics from my grandmother, and her mom and dad knew Tom Dula’s family,” said Watson, on the Legacy album. “The Kingstons, in their narrative at the beginning (of their version), talk about the ‘eternal triangle.’ But actually, from the story my grandmother told, there were four people involved; two guys and two gals. Tom Dula was involved with both girls, and so was Mr. Grayson, who is mentioned in ‘Tom Dooley’s’ song. And it was generally believed that Tom Dula swore that he never harmed a hair on Laura’s head, and that Annie Melton stabbed the girl.”
Watson continues to recall the story he heard from his kin, saying that Ann Melton was in jail for a while, but that Dula took the fall and paid for it with his life. Then, Watson describes what happened years later, when his great grandmother was there in the house when Melton was on her deathbed.
“All of the women claimed that they could hear something in the room like hot stones being thrown into real cold water, like the flames of Hell roaring and things like that,” said Watson. “It was a scary time. Annie told the women that she knew she would never get well and that there was something she needed to tell them, but she was afraid to tell them. But before she died, she called her husband into the room and told him whatever it was, and he never breathed it either, but he almost lost his mind.”
Kat Chaffin has been one of the main forces behind the Night of Murder Ballads concept here in Boone and she will be one of the performers on Thursday night.
“With our show being presented at the Appalachian Theatre of the High Country, I feel like the theater kid in me is just so excited to be able to play on a stage like this,” said Kat Chaffin. “In this venue, you start thinking about things like the lighting and more detailed sound possibilities, and we are going to be doing projections on a screen again as well, trying to include some spooky Appalachian imagery. We may add some historical documents and photos of the real people mentioned in the different songs as well. Trevor McKenzie, who is the Director of the Center of Appalachian Studies at Appalachian State University and one of the performers, he is a great resource for all of those kinds of things. We are very lucky that he is a part of the show, from his musical talent to his historical resources.”
After the recent rehearsals for the upcoming Murder Ballads show, it quickly became obvious to Chaffin that a special night will be in store for the roots music lovers in attendance on Oct. 27.
“It feels like living history to have these stories told with music,” said Chaffin, “Onstage at the Appalachian Theatre, we will truly be able to do justice to the stories and the people that were involved in the true songs, being able to tell their narratives clearly. One big theme that we will have for this show is to pay attention to the realism of it all, that in the songs based on real events, these were real people. It will be a fun Halloween event, but it all has its roots in very dark realities and we don’t want to glorify it. We want to present these songs in a way that is both authentic yet respectful of the people involved and what happened to them.”
For more information, visit apptheatre.org.
