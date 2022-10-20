Kat Chaffin.jpg

Kat Chaffin will perform at Murder Ballad Night.

Murder ballads have been a part of the mountain folk music tradition for possibly a century or two, making their way into the bluegrass and old-time genres, and occasionally into the pop music realm. Unlike life in the big city, where felony offenses are more numerous, crimes of passion in the rural areas were rare and were occasionally remembered in song, especially in the last century.

The reasons for the popularity of murder ballads wasn’t to glorify the killings as much as to bring to light a cautionary tale in many cases, and to tell the story of the mystery found in many of the incidents.

Lauren Hayworth will perform at Murder Ballad Night.
Trevor McKenzie will perform at Murder Ballad Night.
A historical sign about Tom Dula on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Deep Gap.
