BOONE — The Schaefer Center Presents series welcomes acclaimed dance company Abraham in Motion — which draws with equal authority from ballet and hip-hop — on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Appalachian State University. The program will feature two of the New York-based company’s crowd-pleasing pieces — a duet excerpt from the emotional and intimate “Dearest Home” and the percussive, urgent “Drive” — as well as two recent premieres — the hoops-influenced “Big Rings” and the groundbreaking “Solo Olos.”
One of today’s most in-demand choreographers and the first black choreographer commissioned to create a work on New York City Ballet in more than a decade, Abraham was born into the hip-hop culture of late 1970s Pittsburgh and incorporates an artistic upbringing of classical cello, piano and the visual arts into his work, all of which offers a rumination on history, identity and community.
Comprised of a diverse representation of dancers, A.I.M melds modern, classical, street and hip-hop movement into pieces that are evocative and timely, tackling issues involving race, violence, love, longing and loss, and community.
Tickets to the A.I.M. performance is $25 for adults, $15 for local residents, faculty and staff, and $5 for students. The next performance for the Schaefer Center Presents series will be on Saturday, Feb. 22.
To learn more about A.I.M.’s history and upcoming performance in Boone, visit www.theschaefercenter.org.
