The Ashe County Arts Council brings to the stage of the Ashe Civic Center the comedy of Keith Fields and Lady Sarah, the stars of “A Brit Of Magic.” The fun starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2.
This show features amazing magic, comedy and a delectable insight into the life of two very un-ordinary people. They were described as “Aliens of extraordinary ability” by the U.S. Government and they bring their distinctly British sense of humor to every show. Fields is a world-champion magician and headline comedian, Sarah is a real English lady with a penchant for shoes; she does her best to keep everything in some semblance of control.
The pair slips seamlessly between comedy routines, illusions and British banter. Fields started his performing life as a street entertainer. This was great in the summer but when the cold winter weather came he looked for somewhere warmer to perform. His unique comedy style opened doors into the comedy clubs where he got as many laughs as the comedians. This led to headline tours in Europe and Asia, appearances at arts festivals, on TV, performances for the armed forces overseas. He was even asked to perform for the British royal family.
Sarah is the daughter of a playwright who has been performing since she was 5 and she sounds like she has come straight from an episode of “Downton Abbey.” She frequently has to keep Fields on track when he starts wandering off script, as he often does.
Tickets are $20 adults, $5 students and may be purchased online at www.ashecountyarts.org or by calling (336) 846-2787.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.