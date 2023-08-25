On Labor Day Weekend, the High Country’s blues band of note, The King Bees, is once again hosting its annual New River Blues Festival on Sept. 3, from 1 to 6 p.m. One of the best kept music secrets Western North Carolina, the event has become the pre-eminent daytime blues music and dance party, appropriately held on the banks of the New River in Ashe County.
The premise of the New River Blues Festival is simple, as the host band The King Bees brings in an array of internationally-touring blues circuit headliners to the Blue Ridge Mountains and then they back each one up onstage. This setup allows the producers of the festival to bring in multiple legends to perform in a beautiful, natural setting with the New River flowing off to the side of the stage.
