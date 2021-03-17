A partnership between Appalachian State University Outdoor Programs, the Turchin Center for the Visual Arts and Virtual Blue Ridge, the Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition celebrates the unique people, places and pursuits that distinguish the Southern Appalachians. Attracting entries from across the United States, the AMPC has grown into one the region’s most prestigious photography competitions with over 800 submissions this year.
“Despite the continued pandemic, organizers chose to continue on with the AMPC this year,” said Rich Campbell, AMPC Competition director. “Knowing the importance of the outdoors, especially during this pandemic, part of our goal was to continue to inspire people to engage with the natural world, which this year provided much needed solace and space.”
On Saturday March 20 at 6 p.m., AMPC organizers will live-stream the awards ceremony which will feature perspectives from the jurors this year, Eric Heistand and Shauna Caldwell. Additionally, viewers will be able to see the entire exhibition including the winning images. A select group of photographers will also have a chance to share more information about their images. The entire evening presentation will be a fun and unique celebration of the 18th Annual AMPC. To attend the awards ceremony, which is free and will be live-streamed, participants need to register for the event by going to: https://tcva.org/event/18th-annual-appalachian-mountain-photography-competition-awards-presentation/
An exciting new aspect to the AMPC this year is a panel discussion on Contemporary Appalachian Photography on Wednesday March 24 at 6 p.m. For more information about the diverse group of panelists and register for this event, go to: https://tcva.org/event/appalachian-mountain-photography-competition-contemporary-appalachian-photography-panel-discussion/.
Organizers of the AMPC also announce the general re-opening of the Turchin Center allowing the public to see the AMPC exhibition in person. The Turchin Center will be re-opening on a limited basis, beginning on May 13, during the following time periods: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 4 p.m. They will also request advance reservations, via the Turchin Center website, but visitors may also "walk in" as long as we maintain our building capacity limits.
“We are thrilled to be celebrating our 18th year of the AMPC," said Campbell. “We had a very strong year of images and were overwhelmed by the support of this competition, despite the pandemic. We have a long history of celebrating the people, places, and pursuits of the Southern Appalachians through photography and are thrilled to be able to continue this tradition. In the past year, especially, it seems as though people really wanted to share their love for the quiet, natural places that are so abundant here in the Southern Appalachians.”
