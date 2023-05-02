LINVILLE – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is excited to announce its lineup of educator workshops for the 2023 season. Four of the workshops are free to attendees, while two have a cost associated with them. The multi-day “Leave No Trace Trainer” and “NAAEE Guidelines to Professional Development” both have registration fees.
These workshops, provided specifically to environmental educators in various professions, offer opportunities for career growth and professional development by using the wonders of Grandfather Mountain to further their expertise.
Moreover, by participating in these workshops, environmental educators are able to earn North Carolina Environmental Education Certification Credits or continuing education credits for teachers. These workshops are not offered to the general public.
“Our staff are strong supporters of environmental educators in North Carolina,” said John Caveny, director of conservation and education for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “We’re very passionate about that community, and we want to give them the opportunity to expand their expertise into their classrooms and professions, wherever they may work.”
The workshops are taught by Grandfather Mountain’s environmental educators and naturalists, in addition to other professionals. Workshops are structured with a mix of in-class instruction and outside fieldwork that enables participants to dive right into the subject material. Best of all, the workshops are also held in a collaborative setting that allows the group to share their knowledge and expertise with each other.
Advance registration is required, even for the free offerings. The workshops will take place at Grandfather Mountain and may include some walking, so participants are encouraged to bring appropriate footwear and be prepared for inclement weather. Attendees are also asked to bring their own lunch, although there is a restaurant onsite.
Workshops include:
- (Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Limited to 25 participants)
Hosted by Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation Interpretation & Education Programs Manager Lauren Farrell and Erin Smith, a member of the park’s interpretation and education staff, Project WILD is an interdisciplinary conservation and environmental education program that focuses on wildlife and habitat. The goal of Project WILD is to develop awareness, knowledge, skills and commitment resulting in informed decisions, responsible behavior and constructive actions concerning wildlife and the environment. The activities of this workshop consist of field investigation activities, STEM activity extensions, WILD work career connections and outdoor components.
N.C. Environmental Education Certification Credit: Criteria I and continuing education credit are available upon completion of the workshop.
Free registration opens April 21. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event/educator-workshop-wild.
- (Time: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (both days) | Limited to 12 participants
The mission of Leave No Trace is to use the power of science, education and stewardship to ensure a sustainable future for the outdoors and the planet. Participants of this two-day Leave No Trace Trainer learn the essential skills, ethics and techniques for educating others about low-impact practices when recreating outside. Graduates of a Trainer Course are prepared to offer Leave No Trace Awareness Workshops for their community. Erin Smith, a Leave No Trace Master Educator and one of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation’s interpretation and education staff members, will lead the workshop.
N.C. Environmental Education Certification Credit: Criteria II (16 hours) and continuing education credit are available upon completion of the workshop.
Registration opens May 30. This workshop is $60 per person or $51 for Bridge Club members.
To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event/leave-no-trace-workshop.
- (July 22 to Aug. 3: Asynchronous assignments; Aug. 1: 5 to 6 p.m. (online meeting); Aug. 3: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (onsite at Grandfather Mountain) | Limited to 25 participants
The focus of this 10-hour Methods of Teaching Environmental Education workshop is to prepare participants from a variety of educational backgrounds and experiences in both the formal and non-formal sectors to use exemplary environmental education teaching methods. Participants will learn about a range of teaching techniques, methods and instructional strategies, and the workshop will include multiple interactive components. Instructors are Grandfather Mountain Education Specialist Cassie Petrilla and Interpretation & Education Programs Manager Lauren Farrell.
This is a required workshop for all N.C. Environmental Education Certification candidates as Criteria I credit. N.C. Environmental Education Certification Credit: Criteria I and continuing education credits are available upon completion of the workshop.
Free registration opens June 5. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event/educator-workshop-methods.
- (Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Limited to 25 participants)
Hosted by Grandfather Mountain Education Specialist Cassie Petrilla and Interpretation & Education Programs Manager Lauren Farrell, this workshop will teach participants about the life history and management of elk, as well as how to incorporate activities about elk into the N.C. curriculum. Participants will also get to meet the bull elk who call Grandfather Mountain home and learn what it takes to keep them healthy and happy. Educators will be provided with the “Wild About Elk” Activity Guide upon completion of the workshop.
N.C. Environmental Education Certification Credit: Criteria II or III and continuing education credit are available upon completion of the workshop.
Free registration opens June 19. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event/wild-about-elk-educator-workshop.
- (Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Limited to 25 participants)
“Professional Development of Environmental Educators: Guidelines for Excellence” is a set of recommendations about the basic knowledge and abilities educators need to provide high-quality environmental education. These guidelines are designed to apply within college and university environmental education programs, to the professional development of educators who work in both formal and non-formal educational settings, to full-time environmental educators and to those for whom environmental education will be among other responsibilities.
Through the National Project for Excellence in Environmental Education, the North American Association for Environmental Education (NAAEE) is taking the lead in establishing guidelines for the development of coherent and comprehensive environmental education materials and programs. This workshop is facilitated by Michelle Pierce of Environmental Educators of North Carolina.
N.C. Environmental Education: Criteria I (6 hours) and continuing education credit are available upon completion of the workshop.
Registration opens July 1 on the EENC website. This workshop is $15 for EENC members and $20 for nonmembers. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event/naaee-guidelines.
- (Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Limited to 25 participants)
Hosted by Grandfather Mountain Education Specialist Cassie Petrilla and Interpretation & Education Programs Manager Lauren Farrell, BEETLES (Better Environmental Education, Teaching, Learning and Expertise Sharing) provides learning resources devoted to improving the quality of outdoor science education for field instructors, leaders and classroom teachers. The BEETLES learning sessions encourage educators to look at specific aspects of research-based science pedagogy and inspire deeper thought about individuals’ teaching and learning.
Petrilla and Farrell will discuss two of the BEETLES professional learning sessions, “Making Observations” and “Questioning Strategies,” and explore how to help students develop observational skills by encouraging curiosity and wonder, as well as how to use questions to spark student exploration and discourse.
N.C. Environmental Education: Criteria I (6 hours) and continuing education credit are available upon completion of the workshop.
Free registration opens July 17. To learn more, visit www.grandfather.com/event/beetles-educator-workshop.
About the Series
Grandfather Mountain started its Educator Workshop series in 2018 as a way to offer Western North Carolina educators a nearby venue through which to achieve N.C. Environmental Education certification credit.
Such workshops were already being held onsite for members of Grandfather Mountain’s education staff, who are required to possess N.C. Environmental Education certification. As a service to North Carolina educators, the park opened the courses to all teachers in the state pursuing environmental education certification — free of charge, with the exception of the occasional fee for material cost or longer programs.
For more information about the Educator Workshop series at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/educator-workshops.
The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.