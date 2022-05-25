Artists in Residence orientation group shot

All of the artists for the 2022 Artists in Residence series produced by the Blowing Rock Historical Society at Edgewood Cottage gathered on May 3 for an orientation.

 Photo courtesy of Blowing Rock Historical Society

BLOWING ROCK — Edgewood Cottage in Blowing Rock, the circa 1890 home and studio of renowned American artist Elliott Daingerfield is opening its doors on Memorial Day weekend to welcome visitors to a series of free weekly art shows featuring the works of 25 juried High Country artists. Meet the artists and enjoy their works, to include photography, painting, pottery, fiber art, wood furniture, glass, ceramic, and leather. Art for virtually every interest and budget!

This free weekly program runs from May 28 through Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. See www.artistsatedgewood.org/2022-schedule for detailed information about each artist and his/her media.

The Artists in Residence at Edgewood Cottage program is sponsored by the Blowing Rock Historical Society. The Society operates both Edgewood Cottage and the 1888 Museum and continues to celebrate and promote Blowing Rock’s heritage through its events and programs. To learn more, please visit the Society’s website at www.blowingrockhistoricalsociety.com.

