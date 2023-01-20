WEST JEFFERSON — The Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series is presenting the first concert of the 2023 winter season on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. Members of the Appalachian State University Hayes School of Music faculty will perform.

Members include Nancy Bargerstock, violin; Dr. Alexandra Dee, violin; Dr. Eric Koontz, viola; Dr. Ellie Wee, cello and Dr. James Douthit, piano. The repertoire will include works by Amy Beach and Antonin Dvork

