WEST JEFFERSON — The Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series is presenting the first concert of the 2023 winter season on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m. Members of the Appalachian State University Hayes School of Music faculty will perform.
Members include Nancy Bargerstock, violin; Dr. Alexandra Dee, violin; Dr. Eric Koontz, viola; Dr. Ellie Wee, cello and Dr. James Douthit, piano. The repertoire will include works by Amy Beach and Antonin Dvork
The series began in 2018 when founder Ed Perzel recognized community interest in having additional classical music as part of the Arts Council programming schedule. He gathered a few like-minded friends and created what is now called in his honor, the Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series.
During the winter months, the warmth of the Arts Center’s space and the music provide a wonderful way to spend a Sunday afternoon. The name “chamber music” describes exactly what it is: music composed for musicians and their audience, all of whom can fit into a palace chamber or a home, rather than a concert hall.
The more popular works are for piano, violin, and cello; string quartets are also familiar to most audiences. Because the group of musicians is small, the performance space is small, and the audience is generally small, chamber music is often called “the music of friends.”
Come join your friends for the Ed Perzel Chamber Music Series concert on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2 p.m., at the Ashe Arts Center. Sponsored by the Ashe County Arts Council. This concert was made possible by the supporters of the Ed Perzel Chamber Society. General admission at the Ashe Arts Center and tickets are $18.50 adults, $7.50 students, all fees and taxes are included. Tickets may be purchased at www.asheountyarts.org. For more information email at info@ashecountyarts.org or calling (336) 846-2787.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time reporters and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow Us on Facebook
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 8 full-time journalists and editors to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. Your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.