On March 28, 2021, the Watauga County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a Bunny Trail Parade at the new Watauga County Recreation Center.
The event will kick off at 2 p.m. and go until 4 p.m. The Boone Police is asking for the motoring public’s cooperation during this event. Traffic barriers will be placed at the start of the event and removed after the event is over. Incoming traffic will be limited to right-hand only turns from State Farm Rd. onto Martin Luther King Jr St. No left-hand turns will be permitted from State Farm Rd. onto or from MLK Jr St. during the event. Outgoing traffic from MLK Jr St. will be right-hand only turns onto State Farm Road.
If you plan to attend the event, adjust your driving directions to enter the event from Deerfield Rd. If you plan to visit the parks or Greenway Trail, follow the traffic plan in place. This plan will help with the flow of traffic to avoid congestion during the event. For any questions or concerns, contact Captain Bobby Creed at (828) 268-6934.
