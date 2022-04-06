BOONE — A number of community organizations are coming together this week to present a community Easter EGG-stravaganza, with events taking place this Thursday, April 7, and Saturday, April 9 in Boone.
The event kicks off with the Watauga County Parks and Recreaction’s “Field of Dreams Egg Dash!” The hunt will feature three separate egg hunts on three fields, depending on the age range.
There will be opportunities for children through 12 years old. The egg hunts begin at 5:30 p.m., on Thursday, April 7, at the ball fields next to the Watauga Recreation Center and Tot Lot. Look for Casting Bread’s giant 17-foot duckie.
The Egg-stravaganza festivities continue on Saturday morning, April 9, starting in the morning at the Watauga County Farmer’s Market Kids Corner. The Children’s Playhouse will be on hand working on crafts with the children.
The Watauga County Public Library will be hosting a Downtown Boone Alphabet Egg Hunt throughout the month of April, and they will have extra special guests and prizes on the morning of April 9 – including a visit from the Easter Bunny. Crafts and other fun begin at the library at 10 a.m., and a special Easter story time will start at 11 a.m.
Head back over to Daniel Boone Park at noon on April 9, for fun in the Daniel Boone Native Gardens and Hickory Ridge Homestead, which will feature special egg hunts. children ages nine and under will have an egg hunt in the Daniel Boone Native Gardens, and children ages 10 to 12 will have an egg hunt around the Hickory Ridge Homestead Cabins.
For more information on each event, please contact each agency directly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.