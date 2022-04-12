WCFM 2022

Justin Kearley and Frannie White donned their reusable basket and tote to hit the farmers market first thing Saturday morning.

 Photo by Marisa Mecke

WATAUGA — For the first time in 2022, shoppers grabbed their reusable totes and baskets to visit the Watauga County Farmers Market on April 2 to kick off the summer market season.

Featuring longtime staples of the market as well as a handful of newcomers, shoppers enjoyed a bright, sunny and brisk morning to check out the locally-produced goods.

The Watauga County Farmers Market, located at Horn in the West Drive by the Daniel Boone Native Gardens, not only returned in force for excited shoppers but is offering shoppers more time to enjoy the weekly outing. The market opened earlier in April than usual and it is also extending hours from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the entire season, where the market used to close at noon.

To find more information, a list of vendors and information about SNAP/EBT, WIC and Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program Coupons, visit wataugacountyfarmersmarket.org.

Elijah Holman woodworking at farmers market

Elijah Holman shows off his woodworking at the market.
boone fungi farmers market

Chip Finch brought a variety of mushrooms to the farmer’s market such as lions mane and oysters.
tumbling shoals farms farmers market

Jason Roehrij from Tumbling Shoals Farms sells greens like kale.
watauga county farmers market april 2022

Shoppers browse through greens at Against the Grain’s stand at the first outdoor farmers market of the year.
soaps at Watauga County farmers market

Kara Haselton sells homemade soaps by the Garnet Rose Soap Company, owned by Ms. V and Kevin, located in West Jefferson.
Smells like Books candles watauga county farmers market

Recently re-named, Smells Like Books soy candles made its debut at the farmers market. Pictured is Tyler Smith.
pottery at wcfm

Jeff Martin and Braedyn Davis sell pottery made at the High Country Clay community studio.
HC greenhouses at the watauga county farmers market

Plants and flowers grown by High Country Greenhouses.
shoppers at wcfm

Shoppers at the market browsed through selections of locally grown flowers and plants by High Country Greenhouse.
WCFM 2022 opening

Enjoying the above-freezing temperatures, visitors took in the brisk weather while browsing at the Watauga County Farmers Market.
WCFM April 2022

For the first time in 2022, the Watauga County Farmers Market opened at its location by Horn in the West for the summer season a bit early this year.
shopper at farmers market - mystic pasta

Paige Bramblett checks out the Mystic Pasta booth at the market.

Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under covered issues.

