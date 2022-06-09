WEST JEFFERSON — The Ashe County Arts Council announces the first crawl of the season on Friday, June 10 from 5: to 7 p.m. in Downtown West Jefferson. Crawls will continue July-October every second Friday of the month. Stop by the Ashe Arts Center and receive a map of the participating galleries.
The purpose of the crawls is to support and promote downtown West Jefferson businesses. Crawlers will have an opportunity to see new, creative and innovative works by Ashe County’s leading artists. Crawlers are invited to stroll the streets, visit the galleries, view the downtown murals, enjoy the many outdoor art pieces and take advantage of the downtown restaurants.
The West Jefferson Arts District is full of art, color and wonderful items to grace your home and garden. Art lovers will find one-of-a-kind paintings and photography, pottery, stained glass, quilts, fiber arts, jewelry, wood turned art, and much more.
Stop by and visit Ashe Arts Center, Ashe Custom Framing and Gallery, Catchlight Gallery, Florence Thomas Art School Gallery, Great Southern Gothic, Originals Only Gallery and WSL Studio.
For the June Gallery Crawl, the Ashe Arts Center will feature the exhibit Along the New River. The opening reception will feature over 25 artists and a variety of media. This exhibit will be on display through July 2.
At 5:30 p.m. during the reception in-partnership with the New River Conservancy, Elizabeth Underwood, the executive director of the New River Conservancy will speak about the New River.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.