A means of offering more bang for your dollar, the Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture’s Double Up Food Bucks program gives individuals using federal nutritional programs such as WIC, SNAP or Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program vouchers an opportunity to double the value of their benefits while also contributing to local agriculture.
The Double Up Food Bucks utilizes private fundraising and grant writing to match the federal nutritional benefits of individuals shopping locally. This allows broader access to local produce and meats for those on federal assistance, while also supporting local farmers and putting money back into the local economy.
By attending local farmers markets, individuals on federal nutrition programs can have their benefits doubled in the form of tokens, which they can use to shop for homegrown goods.
“Say if you have a EBT card, or are on SNAP benefits you can just come to the manager’s booth at any of the markets and say how much you would like to spend from your benefits and we’ll give you double that amount in tokens,” said Ellie Mullis, the Double Up Food Bucks coordinator. “So if you want to spend $20, we take $20 off your EBT card and then we give you $40 in $1 tokens that you can spend at the farmer’s market for fruits, veggies and meats.”
Though support for the program has steadily grown since its creation in 2017, BRWA is still working to spread awareness about the Double Up Food Bucks to those who may benefit from it. Partnering with other community organizations such as the Lois E. Harrill Senior Center and App Healthcare, BRWIA has created new online videos explaining how the program works.
The videos explain what the different kinds of federal nutrition programs are, how to apply for them, how recipients of these programs can utilize the Double Up Bucks programs and its benefits to the local economy.
The videos are available to view on YouTube and can be found at https://youtu.be/JrwBfjuHHr8 and https://youtu.be/OijEx0UY4rs.
“I want people to know that local food is a lot more affordable than you think,” said Mullis. “With the Double Up program where we’re doubling your dollars it’s really affordable to shop locally. It really makes a big impact when food dollars stay within the region. Farmers can keep growing, it keeps our local food system a lot more stable and everyone kind of benefits from it.”
Those interested in learning more about the Double Up Food Bucks Program can visit www.brwia.org/doubleup.html or call (828) 386-1537.
