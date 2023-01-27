Dorinda Bouboulis joins Edward Jones.

BOONE — The office of Jason Sirmon, Edward Jones, has announced Watauga local Dorinda Bouboulis as their branch partner and Brand Office Administrator.
Bouboulis joined the team in June 2022, and has just completed a six-month educational program, giving her training skills to best serve our clients.
Bouboulis has said her main focus with Edward Jones is to build a personal relationship with each client, providing to everyone a positive and productive client experience. She is very excited to be part of a team committed to helping the High Country with life centered holistic financial strategies.
Serving others has been a personal goal throughout her career. Previously, Bouboulis worked for Boone Drug, Inc. for more than 31 years. She has always loved working with the public and creating a positive environment in which to work. Her hope is to continue to serve the community, while adding value in helping their clients discover and achieve what’s most important to them.
Bouboulis is a native of Watauga County, attending Watauga High School and Appalachian State University. She currently resides in the Todd community with her husband of 20 years, Bryan, and their three teenage boys. She feels blessed to live in such a beautiful and caring community. Dorinda enjoys spending time with her family, participating in outdoor activities and hiking.
Please join the team in welcoming Dorinda during the public open house drop-in at the office located at 147 Meadowview Drive in Boone from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26, and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27.
