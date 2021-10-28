BOONE — Sitting as a lonely sentinel on King Street at the corner of Depot Street in downtown Boone is the statue of the legendary Doc Watson. Though many days he is not lonely, as Doc is visited, hugged and photographed by friends, strangers, admirers and sometimes musicians that performed and worked with him during his long and legendary career.
Such was the case on Oct. 14 when American folk music legend and Grammy Award-winner John McEuen and his String Wizards took to the Doc Watson Stage for American Music at Appalachian Theatre. A passer-by visiting the High Country graciously took a photo of the artists as they visitied Doc’s Statue after their sound check and before the performance.
According to McEuen, both Coleman and Lawrence worked for Watson for more than a quarter century, while McEuen performed with Doc on more than 20 shows over the span of 42 years from 1970 until shortly before Watson’s death in 2012. Their connection to the late Doc Watson is palpable.
“It was quite an honor to play the stage named in his honor,” McEuen said. “We could literally feel his presence during our performance. To be able to pose with his statue and then perform on Doc’s stage was quite compelling.”
McEuen recalled his teenage years learning to play the guitar and banjo, when Doc was merely a photograph on the wall of the music store.
“I always dreamed of meeting him,” McEuen said. “Little did I know that just 10 years later I would you have the honor of presenting Doc with his first gold record for ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken,’ and later at Merlefest with his first platinum record for the same album.”
The life-size statue by local sculpture artist Alex Hallmark was dedicated on June 24, 2011, while Doc was still alive and performing on a frequent basis, including to a large audience from the porch of the Jones House on the evening of the dedication.
Mast Store chairman John Cooper conceived the idea of the statue and led the $50,000 fundraising effort, but his first obstacle was to get Doc to agree to it. Cooper said, “Because of his modesty, Doc was reluctant until his longtime friend, Jerrell Little, talked him into it. He finally agreed on one condition, that the only sign there would read, ‘Doc Watson, just one of the people.’ ”
When Watson died less than a year later, the statue served as a memorial, covered in flowers.
On cold nights Doc can often be seen with a woolen scarf or toboggan to keep him warm.
McEuen said, “I would sure like to thank John Cooper and all those responsible for making the statue and the Doc Watson Stage possible. I look forward to many return visits to both of them.”
