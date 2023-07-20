SUGAR GROVE — The 2023 Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest ‘N’ Sugar Grove was delayed and hampered by rain and lightning, but the weather could not stop the festivities completely, as hundreds of community members enjoyed good music.

Held annually at the Old Cove Creek School grounds in Sugar Grove, the MusicFest has continued its legacy of promoting local and regional music, while funding the school and the surrounding community.

Liam Purcell and Arthur Grimes

Liam Purcell (left) and Arthur Grimes (right) are both Watauga locals, playing their hearts onstage at the 2023 Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest.
Swingbillies

The Swingbillies of Boonetown performed in the 10 a.m. slot during the 2023 Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest on July 15.
Burnett sisters

Anneli and Anissa Burnett duet together during the 2023 Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest on July 15.
Brooks Forsyth

Brooks Forsyth performs onstage in Sugar Grove during the 2023 Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest on July 15.
The Grascals

The Grascals serenade a rain-soaked crowd that huddles under umbrellas at the 2023 Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest on July 15.
Shay Martin Lovette

Shay Martin Lovette performs onstage during the 2023 Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest on July 15.
docfest23 (10).JPG
MusicFest 23 inside gym

Celtic rock band Scythian performs inside Cove Creek Gymnasium, after festival safety measures were enacted following nearby lightning strikes.
Liam Purcell MusicFest

Liam Purcell performs at the 2023 Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest on July 15.
Bill and the Belles

Bill and the Belles perform onstage during the 2023 Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest on July 15.
DSC07650.jpg

during the 2023 Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest on July 15.
rainbow over Music Fest

Photographer Amie Jo Platt captured a rainbow streaking over the 2023 Doc and Rosa Lee Watson MusicFest.
  

