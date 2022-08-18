SUGAR GROVE — Organizers of the Doc and Merle Watson Folk Art Museum are hoping its collection will be viewable to the public regularly in the near future.

Chairman of the Cove Creek Preservation Development Board David Turner said that since its inception in 1999, the museum was viewable only during the Doc and Rose Lee Watson Music Fest ‘n’ Sugar Grove to “show off some of Doc’s things.”

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.