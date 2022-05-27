BOONE — An Appalachian Summer Festival, Appalachian State University’s annual summer arts event, celebrates 38 years, July 1 through July 30, with a buzzworthy and diverse lineup of performers for its Schaefer Popular Series events — from country and blues to jazz, vintage pop and Broadway.
Don’t miss the chance to see this talented lineup of Grammy and Tony-winning artists: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, esperanza spalding in Concert, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: The Grand Reopening Tour and Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour 2022. This monthlong whirlwind features the best in music, dance, theatre, visual arts, and film programming and is one of the nation’s leading regional arts festivals, attracting an audience of 28,000, including thousands of visitors to the High Country each summer
For more information, visit AppSummer.org or call the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts box office at 828-262-4046.
JULY 3
Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives (State Farm Road Concert Lot, 7:30pm)
Outdoor concert and fireworks, in collaboration with the Town of Boone
With legends like George Jones, Johnny Cash and Merle Haggard all passed on, country music purists often echo the question Jones himself asked: “Who’s going to fill their shoes?” The answer, in part, is Marty Stuart. The Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and musician is living, breathing country-music history. He’s played alongside the masters, from Cash to Lester Flatt, and continues to record and release keenly relevant music that honors country’s rich legacy while advancing it into the future.
3 to 7 p.m. — family-friendly music, games, inflatables, food, and more at The Boone Greenway, Clawson-Burnley Park
6pm — concert gates open to the general public (bring your own chairs)
(Approx. 9:15pm) — Fireworks finale immediately following the concert
Tickets: $25 adults, FREE for all children 12 and younger
JULY 9
esperanza spalding in Concert (Schaefer Center, 8pm)
Join five-time Grammy winner esperanza spalding — American jazz bassist, singer, songwriter, and composer — for an unforgettable night of musical exploration. spalding took home her fifth career Grammy at this year’s 64th Annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, winning Best Jazz Vocal Album for her eighth studio album, Songwrights Apothecary Lab.
Tickets: $40 adults, $25 students
JULY 16
Renée Elise Goldsberry (Schaefer Center, 8pm)
Stage and screen star Renée Elise Goldsberry is perhaps best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the Broadway musical phenomenon Hamilton, which earned her Tony, Grammy, Drama Desk, and Lucille Lortel awards. In July 2021, she was nominated for an Emmy Award for the Disney+ film adaptation. Renée also starred on Broadway in The Color Purple, The Lion King (Nala), and RENT (Mimi), was a regular in the popular soap opera One Life to Live (she won two Daytime Emmys), and is currently on Tina Fey’s Peacock network hit musical comedy, Girls5eva. Renée’s set will cover music from Hamilton, RENT, The Lion King, The Color Purple, other Broadway numbers, and a tribute to the great Aretha Franklin.
Tickets: $50 adults, $25 students
JULY 23
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox: The Grand Reopening Tour (Schaefer Center, 8pm)
Pop-jazz collective Postmodern Jukebox — the time-twisting musical collective known for putting “pop music in a time machine” — returns to Boone with The Grand Reopening Tour, which promises audiences “the most sensational ’20s party this side of The Great Gatsby.” Performing some of modern music’s biggest hits in the classic styles of bygone eras, the tour features an ensemble of multi-talented singers and musicians who bring creator Scott Bradlee’s generation-spanning arrangements alive night after night. The core ensemble is often joined by surprise guests to make each concert unique and unpredictable – making for one of the most thrilling live music experiences of this and any other time period.
Tickets: $40 adults, $25 students
JULY 27
Boz Scaggs: Out of the Blues Tour 2022 (Schaefer Center, 8pm)
For five decades, Boz Scaggs has mined a personalized mix of rock, blues and R&B influences, along with a signature style of ballads on such influential ’70s albums as Moments, Boz Scaggs & Band, My Time, Slow Dancer, and 1976’s Silk Degrees, the latter of which spawned three Top 40 hit singles: “It’s Over,” “Lido Shuffle,” and the Grammy-winning “Lowdown.” Silk Degrees was followed by the albums Down Two then Left and Middle Man, introducing such hit singles as “Breakdown Dead Ahead,” “Jo Jo,” and “Look What You’ve Done to Me.” Scaggs’ appearance marks his first return to the festival since 2013.
