BOONE — The inaugural Boonerang Music & Arts Festival will kickoff in Downtown Boone on Friday, June 17, and run all day Saturday, June 18. In connection with Boone’s 150th anniversary, Boonerang is featuring musicians and artists who live here or who have roots in the High Country.
As part of their mission to support and facilitate arts initiatives in the High Country, the Watauga Arts Council is partnering with the Jones House Cultural and Community Center, the Town of Boone, Tourism and Development, and the Downtown Boone Development Association, and more, to host this celebration of rich cultural heritage.
The Watauga Arts Council is organizing artist vendors, nonprofits, and businesses for the festival. The majority of the featured vendors are from the High Country or used to live here and are “booneranging” back to celebrate. These vendors will showcase handmade crafts, pottery, textiles, artwork, photography, jewelry, apparel, home décor, personal care items, food products and more.
Attendees are encouraged to visit downtown shops, businesses and galleries that will remain open. Vendors will be primarily located down Howard Street, in the North Depot Street town parking lot and at the Jones House.
This family friendly event has free admission. Attendees can expect to find live music from more than 14 bands at four outdoor stages, an art vendor market with more than 60 vendors, three locations for beverages and food, a kid zone, silent disco and activities for all ages!
On Friday, June 17 at 5:30 p.m., the Jones House will kick off festivities with their Music on the Lawn series. Beer will be available for purchase. Saturday’s activities start at noon and go all day with the final concert ending around 8 p.m. The party can continue from 8:30 p.m. into the night with a silent disco at the North Depot Street Stage, featuring three different DJ streams. With North Depot Street, South Depot Street, and part of Howard Street being closed for the festival, guests will be able to freely walk around to the stages, food and artist vendors, and other activities with ease!
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow Us on Facebook
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.