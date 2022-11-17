WATAUGA – Watauga County Public Library is hosting Dino-vember, every day of November.
Dino-vember is a fun, engaging way to get kids using their imagination, Amber Combs, Youth Services Member, said. Originally it was a tactic for homeschool parents to keep their students engaged, but libraries start doing it after realizing how well it worked.
Dinosaur madness is all over the library for children to interact with. There is a Dinosaur bracket, similar to a tournament bracket, for children to vote on the best dinosaur. There is a scavenger hunt for dinosaur eggs that is active throughout library hours. If you visit the Facebook page for the library, you will be met with the dinosaurs peaking out from behind books showing hints of where they may be in the library.
On Nov. 11, there was an event called “Dino-myte” for children to visit the library and enjoy activities that helped them learn and play.
A projector cast a video of a 3D rendering of different dinosaurs and their names, as children got their face painted or pushed plastic dinosaurs into dough to make fossils. There was a bean toss into the mouth of a T-Rex, and a “pin the horn on the triceratops” game.
