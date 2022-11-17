Screen Shot 2022-11-15 at 6.52.17 PM.png

Dinosaurs depicting a scene from Romeo and Juliet from the Facebook page of the Watauga County Public Library Youth Services.

WATAUGA – Watauga County Public Library is hosting Dino-vember, every day of November.

Dino-vember is a fun, engaging way to get kids using their imagination, Amber Combs, Youth Services Member, said. Originally it was a tactic for homeschool parents to keep their students engaged, but libraries start doing it after realizing how well it worked.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.