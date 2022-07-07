BOONE — The King Street Market is hosting the much anticipated, second annual Dia Latino on July 12.
The King Street Market and Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture are partnering with Que Pasa Appalachia and the Immigrant Justice Coalition again for this event.
There are lots of activities planned including a dancing demonstration, traditional Mexican flower craft, a kid’s activity and a community salsa competition. Tamales will be for sale for the duration of the market and customers will have the opportunity to taste and vote for their favorite salsas.
The Immigrant Justice Coalition and the Children’s Council will be tabling as well as Que Pasa Appalachia. Little Guatemala, a cultural center based in Morganton, will be at the market selling coffee, chocolate, and traditional crafts and will be sharing information about their programs.
The King Street Farmers’ Market, operated by Blue Ridge Women in Agriculture, is an outdoor retail space for local farmers and producers during the months of May through October and provides community members an opportunity to conveniently access quality food. The King Street Market is located on 126 Poplar Grove Connector in Boone.
