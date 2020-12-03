On Dec. 1, Ashe County-based artist Mary-Ann Prick debuted her new art series called “Describing Joy.” The series, which features around 12 abstract works of art, is currently available via Prack’s website, www.prackart.com.
“I wanted to do a series that was something totally unique than what I’d been doing and I had the idea to combine my sculpture material, which is ceramic, with my painting,” Prack said.
Prack has worked as an artist for more than 35 years and during that time has had her work displayed in countless galleries in both the U.S. and Canada and has garnered numerous awards for her mastery in sculpture. According to Prack, the joy described in her new work isn’t simple about a brief moment of exuberance, but rather the happiness that comes from bring joy to others.
“It’s not just the joy as in we’re happy, jumping up and down. It’s a deeper concept of joy and having purpose and doing something meaningful and bringing joy to others,” said Prack. “There’s serious sculpture, but there’s also joy and happiness and sort of a childlike wonder about them.” Prack said, referring to her sculptors.
Prack’s new series “Describing Joy” comes at a time when many artists have felt hardship due to the COVID-19 and the subsequent closure of galleries around the country. Despite setbacks levied by the ongoing pandemic, Prack continues to use her art as a means of solace.
“In this time, when people are so distraught and not sure about the future it’s a way that I feel quite grounded. Even though there’s all this going on around me,” said Prack. “It’s something that I’m able to do that brings me a lot of joy and I like to share that.”
For more information about Prack’s new art series, “Describing Joy,” contact Prack at Prackart@gmail.com. You can learn more about Prack’s work at www.prackart.com.
