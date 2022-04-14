BOONE — Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living hosted an Easter egg hunt on Sunday, April 10 for community members.
Children were separated into age groups of one to three, four to seven and eight to ten and designated an area to search for plastic eggs. Three golden Easter eggs were hidden for each age group and children who found these plastic eggs were awarded gift baskets.
An individual in an Easter Bunny costume attended to interact and take photos with children and families.
