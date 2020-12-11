Boone, NC – On Dec. 12, 2020, Watauga County Parks and Recreation will be hosting a drive-thru Christmas Parade from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Boone Police Department will be assisting with traffic control during the event. The police department will be employing control devices to help the flow of traffic.
There will be no left-hand turns from State Farm Rd. onto Martin Luther King Jr. St. from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Access to the event will be from State Farm Rd. on the Deerfield Rd. side utilizing a right-hand turn onto Martin Luther King Jr St.
Boone Police are asking if you are attending the event to follow the traffic pattern. This traffic pattern will allow ease of access and exit from the event. Please follow the traffic pattern in place to eliminate any backups that may occur. For any question about the traffic pattern, contact Captain Bobby Creed at, (828)268-6934.
