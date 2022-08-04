DEEP GAP — De La Cruz Farm celebrated the Sourwood Honey Harvest on Saturday, July 30. The celebration included live music, tours of the farm and honey tastings.

De La Cruz Farm is known for equine therapy treatments for patients recommended by a physical therapist. The farm provides therapy that is focused on learning, growth and restoration inspired by Christian faith. All of the money from their honey sales fund treatments for the patients that come to the farm and the maintenance of the farm itself.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.