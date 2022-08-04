DEEP GAP — De La Cruz Farm celebrated the Sourwood Honey Harvest on Saturday, July 30. The celebration included live music, tours of the farm and honey tastings.
De La Cruz Farm is known for equine therapy treatments for patients recommended by a physical therapist. The farm provides therapy that is focused on learning, growth and restoration inspired by Christian faith. All of the money from their honey sales fund treatments for the patients that come to the farm and the maintenance of the farm itself.
The farm is cofounded by husband and wife duo Bencita and Jeff Brooks. On the farm, they are known as “the hooves and the honey.”
Jeff Brooks is the bee keeper on the farm and coined “the honey” duo. Brooks estimated a 2,000-lb. harvest of honey this year from the sourwood trees.
The flavor of the honey is all based on the nectar source from the bees, Brooks said.
“For the first eight to 10 years, we would send honey samples off to Texas A&M University and they offer a service called pollen analysis. So we aren’t even guessing what’s in our honey,” Brooks said.
De La Cruz Farm values the integrity of their honey, Brooks said.
The therapy provided by De La Cruz is a type of physical therapy, called hippotherapy. Hippotherapy uses the horses movements to mimic walking for the person who is riding the horse, therefore growing and healing muscles needed to walk.
Executive director of the farm, Bencita Brooks, is known as “the hooves.” Brooks has a background in speech therapy with children with disabilities, and started learning about horses while taking night classes.
“The Lord would have it that he combined my education and experience and put them together, and that’s the birth of De La Cruz farms,” Brooks said.
Brooks found that the therapy has improved a hip injury she has had.
“I try and find time to ride because it forces me to rotate my hip forward rather than walk stiffly,” Brooks said.
De La Cruz Farm is a nonprofit organization. For more information, visit delacruzfarms.com.
