THOMASVILLE – Davidson-Davie Community College is giving its students yet another way to advance their education by transfer to Lees-McRae College, a four-year school located in Banner Elk, North Carolina. The agreement was formalized in a signing ceremony that included both colleges’ presidents on Friday.
“We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Lees-McRae College,” said Darrin Hartness, Davidson-Davie president. “Knowing that we can offer our students another path to an affordable, four-year education, through guaranteed admission to a school with so many program opportunities, is very important to us.”
Called a comprehensive articulation agreement, the partnership between Davidson-Davie and Lees-McRae includes guaranteed admission for those who earn their associate degrees at Davidson-Davie. Students who transfer also will receive merit scholarships that discount tuition by up to 60 percent. Other discounts are available for those who choose online programs.
“We are excited to partner with Davidson-Davie Community College,” said Kevin Phillips, vice president for enrollment management at Lees-McRae. “Lees-McRae offers several academic programs that line up well for Davidson-Davie students. One example of this is our Wildlife Biology program, which will be a great option for their students who complete an associate’s degree in Zoo and Aquarium Science. Our location will also be attractive, as we are only about two hours away from the Davidson-Davie campus. Students who wish to move on to a main campus program will have that option, but we also offer five online degree completion options that will work very well for Davidson-Davie students seeking to complete a bachelor’s degree at their convenience in a timely fashion at a cost that will rival any state college or university.”
Among the many program options available after transferring to Lees-McRae are nursing, business administration, sports management, psychology, nutrition science, EMS and management, biology, pre-veterinary science, and elementary and special education.
About Davidson-Davie Community College
Davidson-Davie Community College www.DavidsonDavie.edu, which incorporated Davie County into its name in 2021, is a fully accredited, multi-campus college where students of all ages and backgrounds pursue academic and career-focused education in order to build successful futures. As one of 58 institutions within the North Carolina Community College System, Davidson-Davie offers 125 pathways in over 40 career fields, as well as affordable college-credit coursework to students who plan to transfer to four-year schools. With a mission to serve the changing needs of students competing in a global environment, Davidson-Davie is committed to quality education, innovative and equitable learning experiences, training, and support across a wide range of 21st-century career fields.
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina, Lees-McRae Collegeis a private, residential college that awards baccalaureate and graduate degrees. At nearly 4,000 feet—the highest elevation of any campus on the East Coast—the college celebrates its location through distinct programming. An emphasis on experiential education inspires students to learn by doing and gain broad knowledge through study across disciplines. To provide opportunities for all, the college offers bachelor’s degree completion programs online and in surrounding communities. For more information, please visit www.lmc.edu or call (828) 898-5241.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.