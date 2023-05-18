MaryMoretz.jpg

Mary Moretz presenting at the DAR meeting.

 Photo by Jordyn Daniels

BOONE — The Daniel Boone chapter of theNorth Carolina State Society Daughters of the American Revolution NCSDAR) met on May 10 to discuss a unique project: the collaboration between Mary Moretz, Bea Wellborn and Catherine Fannon on a historical preservation project related to the local Tatum Cabin.

The Tatum Cabin is a cabin from 1775 that is located at Hickory Ridge Living Museum. Preceding the cabin’s current location, the cabin was in Ashe County.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.