Scott Loveless — originally hailing from Rocky Mount, North Carolina — is entering into his fourth season portraying the iconic Daniel Boone in the Horn in the West play. Here, Loveless talks to Deerfield Ridge residents on June 7.
BOONE — The residents at Deerfield Ridge Assisted Living had a chat with a modern Daniel Boone, who regaled them with stories and conversations from the famous “Horn in the West” play.
Actor Scott Loveless has portrayed the character of Daniel Boone in “Horn in the West” for more than three years now, and Loveless relished the chance to come speak to people who were so interested in the lore and history of the show.
