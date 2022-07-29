WATAUGA — Daffodil Spring Farm sells humanely and sustainably produced pork at the King Street Farmer’s Market.
Walker sells Certified Animal Welfare Approved pork which is raised on a farm that uses regenerative agriculture and holistic land management. The pigs are always on the pasture and rotated to fresh grass every two weeks. Clean water is always available to the pigs and they are fed GMO-free pig feed by hand twice a day. Walker said hand feeding allows him to ensure the health of the animals while building a more nurturing relationship that makes them easier to work with.
In 2019, Daffodil Spring Farm became a closed herd, meaning all pigs are born and raised on the property.
Walker said he has farmed for five years and sold at the farmer’s market for about four years. He also sells the pork produced at Daffodil Spring Farm to the High Country Food Hub and occasionally to F.A.R.M. Cafe and other local restaurants.
In addition to pork, Walker sells select produce, which consists of potatoes, heirloom beans and tomatoes.
Walker said he enjoys the casual nature of the King Street Farmers’ Market.
“It’s a really comfortable market that is approachable for a lot of customers and producers,” said Walker. “I just like the atmosphere, I’d say it’s a pretty cool market.”
Walker owns and operates the farm individually but said he “couldn’t do it without a lot of volunteers and friends helping out.”
Daffodil Spring Farm is one of many vendors at the King Street Farmer’s Market which takes place in front of the Watauga County Social Services building on Tuesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. For more information on the King Street Farmer’s Market, visit www.brwia.org/ksm.
