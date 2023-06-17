HIGH COUNTRY — Married couple Ashley Moretz-Elk and Amber Elk bring their unique style to the High Country with their shop NoodleCakes, which sells beadwork earrings and stained glass sun catchers.

Ashley and Amber felt inspired after being laid off and quarantined during the pandemic. The shop began online with crocheted crafts but slowly grew into today’s larger shop. After getting burnt out on crochet, the couple began exploring their independent crafts of beadwork and stained glass.

