BOONE — Appalachian State University Department of Theatre and Dance presents “Cre8tive Drama Day Camp,” a week-long day camp packed with fun drama and theatre activities. The camp will be in the Valborg Theatre on the campus of Appalachian Monday, June 27 through Friday, July 1, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. daily. Registration is $130 per camper.
Appalachian State University faculty member Gordon Hensley and his trained teacher assistants lead these lively day classes for young people ages six to 16.
“Drama and theatre are the primary ways children learn about life — about actions and consequences, about customs and beliefs, about others and themselves,” Hensley said. “This camp is unique because it focuses on the process instead of trying to produce a play in a week. We do not ‘put on a show’ per se. We also are completely staffed by trained pre-service teachers of theatre.”
Hensley goes on to mention that “the curriculum utilizes eight drama structures alongside the North Carolina Standard Course of Study to promote 21st Century skills that will last a lifetime. We use process-style drama activities facilitated by trained teachers of theatre to strengthen eight areas: developing and strengthening language and communication, problem-solving, positive self-concept, social awareness, empathy, values and attitudes, and developing an understanding of the art of theatre.“
The day camp meets from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $125 per student. All students must bring their own packed lunch and a refillable bottle of water. The workshops are offered in age-appropriate blocks when possible. Block one for ages 6 to 8, block two for ages 9 to 12 and block three for ages 13 to 16. Early drop-off and late pick-up are not available. Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Registration is available starting May 1. For additional information about registration, please contact Gordon Hensley at hensleyg@appstate.edu and see https://theatreanddance.appstate.edu/academics/learning-beyond-classroom/cre8tive-drama-day-camp.
