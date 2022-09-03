Lead Press Image Announcement_Socials lead.jpg

BOONE — The Schaefer Center Presents series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, opens its 2022-23 season with six-time Grammy Award nominee Yolato Boone at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

The genre-fluid singer-songwriter stops at App State on tour to celebrate her critically acclaimed 2021 sophomore release, “Stand for Myself.” The New York Times said, “’Stand for Myself’ draws from the same Americana soundbook as Yola’s first record [Walk Through Fire], but it’s also shot through with disco and pop,” and NPR’s “All Songs Considered” anointed the album “the best soul record of the last 20 years.” Yola is a 2022 four-time Grammy Award nominee for Best New Artist, Best American Roots Song, Best American Roots Performance, and Best Americana Album.

