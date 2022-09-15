BOONE — Mountain Home Music and the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum are presenting the Junaluska Gospel Choir live in concert at the Daniel Boone Native Gardens, in partnership with the Watauga County Arts Council on Sept. 18.
Concerts in the Garden will run from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. with gates opening at 3 p.m. The event will feature local art and craft vendors curated by the Watauga Arts Council along with beer, wine, food offerings, walking tours, garden history, and live music.
Willard Watson, BRAHM programs and outreach director said, “We are so excited to offer this concert free of charge for the public. It was important for us to make this concert free because it highlights the incredible talent in the Junaluska community.”
This event is free and open to the public. Limited seating will be provided on a first come basis. Please bring your own chair or blanket to sit on. The only restrictions are no dogs and no outside alcoholic beverages. The concert also coincides with the AppState Freshman seminar reading for this school year, Junaluska: Oral Histories of a Black Appalachian Community. The book profiles community members through oral history interviews.
The book chronicles the lives of people in the Junaluska community from the late 19th century through the present. The Junaluska Community is also featured prominently at BRAHM in the exhibition, Jagged Path: the African Diaspora in Western North Carolina in Craft, Music, and Dance. The exhibition is on display through Oct. 22. Themuseum is open free admission Tuesday-Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 11 a.m. 4 p.m.
Thanks to modern technologies, you and more people are reading the Watauga Democrat than ever before. Freedom of the press is essential to preserving democracy: But a free press isn't free. It takes significant resources for Mountain Times Publications' 10 full-time journalists to provide credible, fact-based and ethical journalism in the High Country. So, we are asking you to join our advertisers and print subscribers in supporting local journalism with your dollar. The Watauga Democrat does not have a paywall, but your financial support will help sustain these services that you use to inform your decisions and engage with your community.
CLICK HERE TO MAKE A CONTRIBUTION
To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow Us on Facebook
Trusted local news has never been more important, but providing the information you need, information that can change sometimes minute-by-minute, requires a partnership with you, our readers. Please consider making a contribution today to support this vital resource that you and countless others depend on.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.