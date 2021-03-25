The Watauga Arts Council announces a partnership exhibit with Appalachian State University’s Turchin Center for the Visual Arts.
From March 18 — April 10, the King Street Art Collective will exhibit Maggie Flanigan’s photography in a show entitled, “Our Eyes are Bigger than our Stomachs and Other Gluttonous Illusions.”
The Watauga Art Council’s Gallery Committee chose Flanigan from a list of photographers who originated from the 18th Annual Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition hosted by the Turchin Center at ASU.
This exhibit tells the story of conflict, uncertainty and shifting realities through a young woman’s perspective. With minimalist styling, Flanigan filled the entire space at King Street Art Collective with a compilation of both black and white and color photography.
The simplistic black and white photos contrasted with her color images and written pieces, shed light on the unpredictability of today’s world. The images for this show are small prints from a 35mm film camera that preview the moments when two things can be true at once, often leaving her in “a clouded version of reality.”
Flanigan said that this work “relates to internal conflicts in an almost self-indulgent narrative of my own struggles through life, relationships, religion, spirituality and logic in the midst of losing all sense of stability.”
Flanigan is a Boone native who recently returned to the area to build a life with her husband. She is now the marketing director, Blowing Rock Art & History Museum, and teaches as an adjunct instructor at ASU and Caldwell Community Classes.
An Artist Reception will be held at the King Street Art Collective on Saturday, April 10, from 5 - 7 p.m.
The Turchin Center’s Appalachian Mountain Photography Competition exhibit will run from March 5 - June 5. This competition showcases amateur and professional photographer’s interpretations of the unique characteristics of the Southern Appalachians. Don’t miss the live-streamed AMPC Awards Presentation and Contemporary Appalachian Photography Panel Discussion. To learn more, check out their website at www.appmtnphotocomp.org/.
These two shows, along with the Blowing Rock Art and History Museum’s Transformation photography exhibit, offer photography lovers three opportunities to see a wide array of images and photography styles within the High Country from March until August.
The Blowing Rock Art and History Museum will host “TRANSFORMATION,” an impressive statewide collaborative effort presenting some of the most significant contemporary photographs of our time, as well as several important works from NCMA’s permanent collection. Open from March 20-August 21, 2021. For more information and details on corresponding programs, visit BRAHM’s website at www.BlowingRockMuseum.org or call (828) 295 - 9099.
The King Street Art Collective’s complimentary exhibit will be available from March 18 through April 10. Gallery hours are Thursday — Friday 11 p.m. — 5 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. — 7 p.m. Appointments can be made Monday through Friday by calling the Watauga Arts Council office, (828) 264-1789. The King Street Art Collective is located at 585 West King Street.
