BOONE — The Community Music School at Appalachian State University is offering another semester of music classes at the Broyhill Music Center in Boone and the HUB Station in Hudson.

Classes begin the week of Sept. 6 and lessons can begin anytime in the semester. There are a wide range of classes for people as young as 5 years old, to people adult ages.

Trending Recipes



Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.