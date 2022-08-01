BLOWING ROCK — The Middle Fork Music Festival worked in collaboration with Casting Bread food drive, bringing music, a food and kinship to the community. 

The Middle Fork Music Festival was a two day event that included live music, free food, and a cause. Casting Bread had people bring cereal boxes to donate to its local food pantry. 

