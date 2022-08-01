BLOWING ROCK — The Middle Fork Music Festival worked in collaboration with Casting Bread food drive, bringing music, a food and kinship to the community.
The Middle Fork Music Festival was a two day event that included live music, free food, and a cause. Casting Bread had people bring cereal boxes to donate to its local food pantry.
Diann Miller, the operations manager of Casting Bread Food Pantry, has been working with the pantry for 14 years.
Fourteen years ago, Miller became sick and was a client of the food pantry. Casting Bread provided foo, and gas vouchers for her family in a difficult time for her. Miller said she now gives back by being a full time employee of the pantry.
Cereal is a rare find at food pantries, Miller said, that is why they asked for cereal specifically for this event. "
Kids are home, cereal is needed all the time," Miller said.
Last year Casting Bread fed around 5,200 individuals and roughly 2,000 families.
Some of the musicians that played at the event included Barefoot Modern, Mark Mulch and the Jason Lee McKinney Band.
Barefoot Modern is a local band that won Best Alternative Indie Award for their submission at the Richmond international Film Festival in 2019. "There is always room for helping other people and it never hurts to lend a helping hand." Hunter Evans, the bass player said.
The Jason Lee McKinney Band that covers a lot of bands, but there style is derived from a southern American and coined soul-infused folk and blues. The band is located in Nashville, but traveled to be participants in this event.
"We're always up for playing for things that have a greater purpose than just entertainment. Not the entertainment a bad thing, but it's just if we can do something that's more than that, we're always up for that," Jason Lee McKinney, a member of the band said.
