The board of advisors of the Ashe County Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving the local community in Ashe County and will be awarded from the community grant making fund and the Daniel Lee “Dan” Eldreth Memorial Endowment. Grants typically range from $500 to $1000 and special consideration will be given to education focused projects or initiatives.
Applications are available beginning Friday, March 5. Visit nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is Tuesday, Apr. 6.
Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out- of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Ashe County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our nonprofits to expand their impact in our local community,” said Christina Wagoner, board president. “We are excited to partner with our nonprofit community to continue supporting Ashe.”
For further information, contact Tyran Hill, NCCF program officer, at thill@nccommunityfoundation.org or (828) 772-1886 or visit the NCCF website at nccommunityfoundation.org.
About the Ashe County Community Foundation
The Ashe County Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes and partner for donors. The ACCF was founded in 1995 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership – all for the benefit of Ashe County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.